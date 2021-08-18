Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 429,088 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $24.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $911.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

