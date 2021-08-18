Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

