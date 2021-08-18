Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $365.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

