Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 627.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,959. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

