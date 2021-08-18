Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

