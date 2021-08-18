73,658 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,493.1% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,451. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28.

