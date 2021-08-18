Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 143,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

