Cardstack Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $429,445.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardstack has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

