monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.63. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $317.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

