KuCoin Token (KCS) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.34 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $858.50 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $10.72 or 0.00023645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

