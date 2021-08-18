Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $827.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

