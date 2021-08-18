Huntington National Bank Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

