Huntington National Bank Has $29.04 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.0% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $478.69 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.