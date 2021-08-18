Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $315,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

