3,293 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

