NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.