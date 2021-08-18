LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 17,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
