LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 17,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.