Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

