Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 62 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 587.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $490.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.