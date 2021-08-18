Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,044,370 shares of company stock worth $18,917,990 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

