iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 41,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,566. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 81,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

