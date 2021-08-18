Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PSL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. 1,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

