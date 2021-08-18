Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

