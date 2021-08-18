Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.83

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $19.40. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 166 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

