Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,061,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,800. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

