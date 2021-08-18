First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

