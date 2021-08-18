Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,681 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

