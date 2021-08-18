Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $169.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

