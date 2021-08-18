Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

