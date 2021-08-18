Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 4,694 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $508.84 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.