Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.70. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 940 shares traded.

GRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,374,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,863,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

