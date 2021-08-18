Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 1-Year High at $310.60

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $310.60 and last traded at $310.60, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Get Gartner alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,057. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.