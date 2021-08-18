DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $1.45 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00127880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00150820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,199.80 or 0.99738088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00882136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.51 or 0.06788637 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,862,639 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

