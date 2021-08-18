Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $5.69 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $372,462.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00012566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00127880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00150820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,199.80 or 0.99738088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00882136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.51 or 0.06788637 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

