Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,578,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,469.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

