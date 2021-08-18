Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

