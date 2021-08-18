Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,753 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $267.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.43. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

