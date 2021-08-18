Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.87. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

