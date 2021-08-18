Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 228.84, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.