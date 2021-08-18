Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 422 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $522.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

