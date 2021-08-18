Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 254 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Shares of TXG opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.48. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock worth $15,015,322. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.