iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,843 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

