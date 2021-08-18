63,337 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 274,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.