63,337 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000.

COMT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 274,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.