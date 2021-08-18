Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 54,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIN remained flat at $$27.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,720. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78.

