bAlpha 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $700,976.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $605,595.80 and $700,976.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $33.64 or 0.00074239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00856231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00104837 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.