The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 7,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

