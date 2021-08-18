Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meggitt stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

