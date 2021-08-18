Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 393,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $866.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

