Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

