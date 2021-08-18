SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,540 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SM Energy worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE SM opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

